Excitel Broadband 300 Mbps Long-Term Plan Costs Just Rs 499 per Month in 13 Cities

Excitel Broadband, which is currently providing services in 13 cities, has refreshed its offerings to compete with the rival operators like JioFiber, Airtel Xstream, ACT Fibernet and BSNL. Excitel used to provide services in just three cities a couple of years ago, however, the company has gradually expanded its operations to 13 cities. Headquartered in New Delhi, Excitel is offering just three broadband plans with the speeds starting at 100 Mbps and going up to 300 Mbps. The three broadband plans currently on offer aimed at the Streamers, Downloaders and Gamers. The high-speed 300 Mbps plan is available at Rs 999 per month, but users can avail it for just Rs 499 by opting the plan for 12 months. These plans are available as ‘Prepaid Plans.’

Excitel Broadband Plans: Prices Detailed

Starting with Excitel’s 100 Mbps plan aimed at the streamers, it costs Rs 699 for one month, Rs 565 for three months, Rs 508 for four months, Rs 490 per month for six months, Rs 424 effective price for nine months and Rs 399 effective price for 12 months. The 200 Mbps broadband plan is available only in two options- for one month and three months priced at Rs 849 and Rs 638, respectively.

Lastly, there’s the 300 Mbps plan aimed at the gamers. It costs Rs 999 if the customer chooses it for just one month. If a customer opts for long-validity option, then the plan will cost Rs 752 for three months, Rs 636 for four months, Rs 600 per month for six months, Rs 533 for nine months and just Rs 499 per month if a customer opts the plan for 12 months.

The prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes and the company will not be charging any additional installing charges. Additionally, Excitel will charge a security deposit of Rs 2,000 for ONU devices. The four-month and nine months 100 Mbps plans are available only to new subscribers who are joining Excitel for the first time.

The long-term broadband plans from Excitel are very decent for the asking price. A 300 Mbps plan for 12 months at an effective monthly price of Rs 499 is a really good choice. Excitel’s broadband services are currently available in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, Rohtak and Unnao. If you are Excitel Broadband customer, comment down your experience with the operator.