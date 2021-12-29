Broadband Plans for First Time Users from Jio, Airtel and Other Major ISPs

The demand for broadband services in the country has increased a lot in the past couple of years ever since the pandemic began. More and more people began relying on broadband services as they were pushed to work from home. There are still a lot of users who are in need of a broadband connection whether it’s for small business, streaming, house connections or work from home. The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India offer a lot of plans for this scenario. However, the 100 Mbps plan seems to be most apt for first-time users as it is the most ideal way to test the services provided by the ISPs and is majorly sufficient for everyone. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by Jio, Airtel and a few other major ISPs of India.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices which is suitable for first-time users. Jio begins its offers for OTT platforms from plans starting with 150 Mbps and hence this plan doesn’t come with any added benefits but does for 100 Mbps speed with symmetrical download and upload speeds at all times.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber is capable of providing high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans yet provides effective internet speed. First-time users can rely on the brand as Using Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

One of the most prominent ISP in the country which is also a public company – BSNL through its Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can get the ‘Fibre Value’ pack which is a monthly plan provided by BSNL. The one-month tariff plan costs Rs 799 and the FUP data limit set on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get the unlimited data download and 2 Mbps of speed after they have utilized 3,300GB of data. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588.

Excitel – 100 Mbps Plan

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers and ensures last-mile delivery and local support. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps internet speed plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.