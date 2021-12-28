Jio APN Settings for High Speed 4G Internet

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country and provides high-speed 4G internet with its prepaid and postpaid plans. However, there could be instances where users can experience poor network connections or might face lags and issues with their Jio connection. On such occasions, it is thought that the issues are arising due to average network coverage but the problems can also occur due to smartphones as well. The device being used by the customers might not be able to get proper Jio access points resulting in a slower internet connection. To avoid this, the telco offers its users to set new Jio APN settings on their handsets. Mentioned below are the ways using which users can get new Jio APN settings on their devices.

Setting up Jio APN on Android Devices

There are multiple ways using which users can change the Jio APN settings on their smartphones. Jio offers the option to return to default APN settings to access high-speed internet. Users can easily set Jio access point or APN on their Android smartphone simply following the steps mentioned next. All users need to do is open Settings on their Android smartphone and go to Mobile Networks. For the next step, users need to click on the Jio SIM slot and then go to Access Point Names. Lastly, by clicking on the Reset to bring back the default setting of Jio APN.

The last way includes manually changing the settings on the smartphone itself. To change it manually, users need to go to settings on their smartphones and navigate to mobile networks. In the next step, users need to find access points and then ‘add new’. For the last step, users need to enter the ‘Name’ field and ‘APN’ field as ‘JioNet’ & tap ‘OK’. The APN will then be configured for mobile data access.

However, as far as iOS devices are considered, users don’t need to change the APN settings in iPhone as iPhones and iPads self-detect the Jio APN and configure internet access on the device automatically.