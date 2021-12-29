Airtel APN Settings for High Speed 4G Internet

India’s one of the major telecom company Airtel offers 4G and voice services to its customers across the country. Even though the telco provides high-speed internet services, there might be instances where users can face lag or issues with their Airtel internet connection. This issue might also arise when users put their Airtel SIM in an Android device. One of the major reasons behind this issue could be that the Airtel APN settings of the users are not being saved. To resolve this, the telco offers its users to set new Airtel 4G APN settings on their handsets. Mentioned below are the ways using which users can get new Airtel APN settings on their devices.

Setting Airtel APN on Android Devices

There are multiple ways using which users can set Airtel APN on their devices. The first way is to set it via SMS. To get Airtel 4G settings via SMS, users need to open the Messages application on their Android smartphone and then type ‘MO’ and send it to 54321. An SMS will be sent to users with the settings, and by clicking OK users can get the new Airtel APN settings. By restarting the device, users should get Airtel 4G network.

The next way to get Airtel 4G network on the Android device is via going on the website. Airtel also allows its customers to get the mobile internet settings on their smartphone from its official website. To access it, users need to go on Airtel mobile internet settings webpage and then enter their mobile number and click submit tab. This will result in users getting settings via SMS on their smartphones.

The last way includes manually changing the settings on the smartphone itself. To change it manually, users need to go to settings on their smartphones and navigate to mobile networks. In the next step, users need to click on the Airtel SIM and look for Access Point Names. At last, users can click on add new APN and enter the required details.

However, as far as iOS devices are considered, users don’t need to change the APN settings in iPhone as iPhones and iPads self-detect the Airtel APN and configure internet access on the device automatically.