MacBook Air 2022 Might Not be Much Different from New MacBook Pro

MacBook Air 2022 might not be much different from the new MacBook Pro models launched recently. However, the laptop isn’t expected to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Users might see the new generation M2 chipset on the MacBook Air 2022. In terms of design, the MacBook Air 2022 might not be much different from what we saw on the MacBook Pro 2021 models. A new leak suggests that MacBook Air 2022 will retain a lot of MacBook Pro 2021 features.

MacBook Air 2022 Might Come With Same Design as of New MacBook Pro

The MacBook Air 2022 might not come with a wedge-like design. Instead, it might look just like the MacBook Pro 2021, but being lighter and thinner at the same time. As per a popular tipster Dylan, the MacBook Air 2022 might come with white bezels around the screen and lose the wedge shape (which is sort of sad).

Further, the MacBook Air 2022 might not come with an SD card reader or an HDMI port. There’s one more thing that the tipster claims users will not see on the MacBook Air 2022, and that is ‘ProMotion’ display technology.

With the ProMotion display, Apple could increase the refresh rate support up to 120Hz for the MacBook Pro 2021. The MacBook Air is generally in the lower end and thus it isn’t expected to support ProMotion. But the users could see an upgrade in the front camera.

The MacBook Air 2022 could come with a 1080p camera sensor, USB Type-C ports, and a 30W power adapter. As per previous leaks, it can be expected that MacBook Air 2022 will feature a min-LED display. What will be interesting is to see how good the M2 chipset would be in terms of performance.

It isn’t clear when Apple plans to launch the MacBook Air 2022, but it should be in the second half of 2022 only.