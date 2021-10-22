Tata Sky Retained Market Share Leadership in Q1 FY22

Tata Sky has retained its market share leadership in Q1 FY22. As per a report shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Tata Sky was the number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India for the quarter ending June 2021. The company has maintained its lead in being the number one player in the Pay-TV genre in India. Commenting on the same, a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “This is an outcome of the service commitment we have to our subscribers and our subscribers’ faith in us”.

Tata Sky Ahead of Dish-D2h, Airtel, and Sun Direct in India

Not only has Tata Sky maintained its lead in the market share, but it has also increased its market share from the preceding quarter. In the quarter ending (QE) June 2021, Tata Sky had 33.37% of the market share in India. Tata Sky was followed by Dish-D2h, which had a market share of 23.45% during the same quarter. Airtel and Sun Direct had 25.76% and 17.41% of the market share, respectively.

Tata Sky’s market share grew from 33.30% in the QE March 2021 to 33.37% in the QE June 2021. Likewise, Airtel’s market share grew from 25.54% in the QE March 2021 to 25.76% in the QE June 2021. Even Sun Direct saw positive growth in the market share. However, Dish-D2h saw a decline in the market share from 24.09% in the QE March 2021 to 23.45% in the QE June 2021.

It looks like the other three companies mentioned above took the customers of Dish-D2h. The decline in market share is sharp and something that Dish-D2h will be worried about. It is worth noting that until a few years back, Dish-D2h gave a tough competition to Tata Sky, but now, there’s literally no company that’s going head-to-head against Tata Sky. For a long time now, it doesn’t feel like any DTH company will be able to overtake Tata Sky in India.