Oppo has confirmed that it will launch ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in India on October 11, 2021. The smartphone maker has already made ColorOS 12 available for its flagship Find X3 devices in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company has shared that it will launch the ColorOS 12 in India via a virtual event on October 11, 2021, at 2:30 PM IST. The launch event will showcase the new design, strong performance, rich features, and the rollout timeline of ColorOS 12 in India.

Further, the company has said that it will cover more than 110 devices and 150 million users across the world which will make it the widest and fastest reaching ColorOS update in Oppo’s history.

Oppo Announces Major Update Policy

Oppo has announced a major update policy. This new update policy will affect all the devices that have been launched from 2019 onwards. Oppo said that its Find X Series devices will now get three years worth of major Android updates from the company. Further, the Reno/F series smartphones will get 2 years worth of major Android updates and an Android update in some of the A-series models as well. The Find X/Reno/F Series smartphones will also get four years worth of regular security patches. At the same time, the A-series smartphones will get three years worth of regular security patches.

With the ColorOS 12 launch in India, Oppo will become one of the first Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to roll out the Android 12 update in India. This can mean that the new OnePlus device that might launch in October might also come with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Both the companies have been sharing resources when it comes to software and operating system. The OxygenOS 12 is expected to look similar to ColorOS 12. Already the camera and Settings apps of both the new generation devices from the OnePlus and Oppo look pretty similar.