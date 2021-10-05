Indian Telecom operators might get another major relief soon. The Indian government is currently looking for ways to settle ongoing legal cases with the telcos outside of the court. This will save everyone a lot of time and also help them in saving money. The next set of telecom reforms will focus on reducing the litigation burden from the telecom industry. For almost everything, the telcos and the government are arguing in court, which takes a lot of money, resources, and time. The only people who benefit from this are the lawyers, no one else. But now, that problem might be solved soon since a report from ET Telecom says that the government is looking for ways to settle the ongoing legal cases with the telcos outside of the court.

Not only this, there’s more.

Telecom Operators Might be Relieved of Paying Existing SUCs

The government is also working out how it can abolish the existing spectrum usage charges (SUCs). This will form part of the next set of telecom reforms. It is worth noting that the government has already removed the fees for the airwaves bought from the upcoming spectrum auctions.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom minister, had said that the government would do everything it could to reduce the burden from the ailing telecommunications sector. These steps and the ones that have already been taken prove that the government really wants to help the sector.

It is worth noting that the details of the scheme are still under consideration, and nothing’s been finalised yet. It is good to see the government stepping up and helping the telcos. The Telecom sector is one of the most crucial sectors to keep the economy running. Without internet and communications services, the world would come to a standstill, and the economy will face a very negative impact due to that.

In terms of the number of court cases, the government and Vodafone Idea alone has 19 pending cases.