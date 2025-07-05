Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Watch Gets Rs 10000 Price Cut

Amazfit, a Chinese smartwatch maker, has discounted its T-Rex 3 smartwatch by Rs 10,000 in India (more pricing details below). This is a rugged military watch with a 48mm screen. This smartwatch is built for rough usage and can last you in jungles and exploring activities. Amazfit T-Rex 3 supports offline maps and has built-in GPS for route tracking. The smartwatch can also last up to 27 days in a single charge. To ensure things are visible under sunlight, there's support for 2000nits of peak brightness, something we have seen with the Apple Watch Ultra. You can also take this smartwatch for swimming as it supports 10 ATM water resistance and has AI Coach for fitness improvements.









The Amazfit T-Rex 3 works well with both iOS and Android devices. Let's take a look at the updated price of the smartwatch.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Price in India (Latest)

Amazfit T-Rex 3 is priced in India at Rs 19,999 currently (check here). Amazfit had originally priced it at Rs 29,999. On top of this, customers can get additional Rs 1,500 off with select bank credit cards.

There are more than 170 workout modes in this smartwatch. Further, the tracking happens with the dual-band frequency backed up by six satellite systems for a fast connection. This ensures accurate tracking of your positioning. With the AI-generated training plans, you won't need to pay extra for a coach anymore. Users will get real time performance updates and more with the watch. The ZEPP Flow in this watch is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o technology. There's a lot one can do with this smartwatch.

It isn't just about the gyms or swimming, users can take this smarwatch for skiing, surfing, hiking, and more. It is available in three colours - Red, Black, and Gray.