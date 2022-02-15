Motorola Edge 30 Pro Indian Variant Price and Other Details Surfaces Ahead of the Launch

Motorola has announced a global launch event scheduled for February 24 and the brand is expected to launch its Motorola Edge 30 Pro at the conference. The Lenovo backed company launched Motorola Edge X30 in China recently which was the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be its rebranded version. There have been several reports related to the handset in the past and now details of its Indian variant have emerged, just days ahead of the launch.

The report comes in from known tipster Yogesh Brar which suggests that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will arrive in India with a single storage option of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. He informed that the smartphone will have support for 13 5G bands and will be available in only one colour option – Cosmic Blue. He also further added that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is likely to arrive with Android 12 OS and will also be available for two android updates in its lifetime. Lastly, according to the tipster the device could be launched in India with a price tag of somewhere between Rs 45,000 – Rs 50,000.

Specification Details for Motorola Edge 30 Pro

If the rumours are true and Motorola Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 then it might have similar specs as the latter as well. The Moto Edge X30 comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit panel that is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest processor from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is built on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process and is based upon ARM v9 architecture. The octa-core processor features a Cortex X2 based Kryo Prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, Three A710 based Kryo performance cores operating at 2.50GHz, and four A510 based Kryo efficiency cores running at 1.80GHz.

The camera module of the device has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary sensor of 50MP that also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The device also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a powerful 60MP sensor at the front for the first time on any smartphone. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charge technology. The handset features a USB Type-C charging port and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.