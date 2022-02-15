5G Race in India at Full Speed, But Users Just Want Good 4G

5G networks will soon become a part of India in a large-scale manner. The spectrum auctions are what everyone is waiting for. Telecom operators have already made changes to their network infrastructure and are continuously upgrading equipment to ensure that they can launch 5G networks as soon as the spectrum is available.

Be it Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea (Vi), everyone’s moving rapidly with their 5G plans. All the telcos will be in the race to launch 5G before their competitors. However, while the 5G rollout takes place, the absolute requirement for an end consumer today is a good 4G network.

5G networks use cases and applications suggest that it is more appropriate for industrial or business customers. An average consumer can do well with a strong 4G network. But, in India, that’s missing for now.

Good 4G Available, But in Some Areas Only



It is not that good 4G networks are not available in India. They are available but not everywhere. Jio is the best in terms of coverage, but in most areas, even though the telco deployed additional spectrum in 2021, consumers face network congestion problems.

Neither of the telcos is expected to lose focus on their 4G network services. In fact, along with 5G, the telcos are expected to invest in 4G networks too. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also coming in with the homegrown 4G this year only which will add to the competition in the market.

Telcos such as Vodafone Idea don’t even have the money to raise capex levels to improve 4G infrastructure and services in the country. The Ericsson Mobility report had also said that 4G is going to be in India until 2027 at least. This means that the telcos will keep their focus on 4G.

Users would be satisfied with good 4G networks even if 5G is not present in their location. Right now, people have to depend on broadband connections for a reliable internet experience. Hopefully, that day is not far when the telcos will improve their 4G across the nation where BSNL also adds to the experience of the users.

5G Spectrum Auctions

The 5G spectrum auctions are expected to take place around May 2022. The telecom secretary, K Rajaraman, had said that whenever the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) submits the recommendations, it will take the government at least two months from then to hold the spectrum auctions for 5G.

According to the IT and telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, TRAI is likely to submit the recommendations by March of this year.