Reliance Jio Launches New Disney+ Hotstar Premium Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, has launched two new prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Right now, all the plans offered by the private telecom operators with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription-only bring the ‘mobile’ plan of the over-the-top (OTT) platform. But now, users will have an option to get the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with their prepaid plans from Jio. The two new plans which have just launched will come for Rs 1499 and Rs 4199. With the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, users will be able to access content in 4K quality, and with Jio’s plans, they will also get JioMart Maha Cashback. Let’s check out what each of these plans brings to the table.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan

With the newly launched Rs 1499 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, users will get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, subscription to the Jio apps; for 84 days. This plan will bundle a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which will normally cost Rs 1499 if the users purchase it on a standalone basis.

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 prepaid plan, users will get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a subscription to all the Jio apps for 365 days. This plan also bundles a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Premium at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country to offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with prepaid plans. The rest of the telecom operators only offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions. This is a great value deal for customers as well as Jio because it will help the telco in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Following this announcement, it will be interesting to see if Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will do something along the same lines. These plans will certainly get a lot of traction from customers looking to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.