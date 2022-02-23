Mobile Network Connectivity Disrupted Due to Power Outage in Chandigarh

Due to the strike started by the Union of Employees in the Electricity Department of Chandigarh, a lot of areas in the city are suffering from power outages. This is also affecting the telecom towers which need a continuous power supply to keep working. Many parts of the city now have mobile towers which are not working leading to disruption in connectivity. To fight against this issue, the telecom towers and infrastructure providers are taking all measures to bring power to their sites and exchanges, said Lt. Gen, Dr S P Kochhar, DG, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Kochhar said that telecom towers and infrastructure providers are making use of alternative sources of batteries, solar panels, and more to power their mobile towers.

Chandigarh Administration Has Banned Strike By Engineering Employees for Six Months

The Chandigarh administration has imposed a six months ban on strikes by the employees of the engineering department (electricity). The order has already come into effect. This is because these strikes are resulting in power outages across the city.

The order said that maintenance of supply of electricity is an essential service to the community and the prohibition of the strike by the employees of the said department is in the public interest.

Due to power outages, essential services such as mobile connectivity, healthcare, and more get affected. The employees of the engineering department (electricity) in Chandigarh had decided to go for a three-day strike because of which many parts of the city faced power outages.

According to the statement from Kochhar, the mobile tower companies and infrastructure providers are finding ways to keep telecom towers in constant touch of power to ensure that connectivity doesn’t get disrupted for the common citizen in any manner. Many users complained on Twitter about the power outages and the disruption in mobile connectivity.

But things should go back to normal soon enough as the Chandigarh administration is also taking necessary steps to ensure that there are no connectivity problems.