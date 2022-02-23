OnePlus Expected to Launch Nord TWS Earbuds, New ‘Oscar’ Flagship Device

OnePlus has been on the experiment spree for the last decade. In the initial years of its arrival in the market, OnePlus made a solid brand image for itself. Until now, OnePlus has only worked on two types of smartphones – one is the regular numbered series smartphones such as OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6, and so on, and the second one is the Nord series (which is the affordable device category).

Now, OnePlus is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone called OnePlus Oscar. There are multiple reports online saying that the OnePlus Oscar could be the already launched OnePlus 10 in the international market.

But it won’t be the only new product from the company if the rumours are true. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones this year.

OnePlus Nord Earphones

The OnePlus Nord TWS earphones are expected to be the less premium and more affordable earphones from the company. These earbuds are expected to launch under Rs 3000 point comfortably. Further, there are reports which suggest that OnePlus is also planning a OnePlus Nord CE Lite, which will be even more affordable and priced under Rs 20,000 point.

While these devices and products will expand the availability of OnePlus in different price segments, it will also take away from the premium nature of the company’s products. OnePlus right now looks like an ordinary tech company, and its motto of never settling doesn’t look like much now.

Regardless, OnePlus has delivered some truly great flagship devices over the last few years. There have been problems, but the company has tried to deliver great value to its customers through its flagships. Even the OnePlus 9RT, which launched recently, is a really great value device meant to be seen as a premium mid-range device.

Nothing has been confirmed by the company yet, so it will be interesting to see how OnePlus actually pans out its vision.