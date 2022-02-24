Redmi Narzo 50 Launched in India with MediaTek Helio G96, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has finally launched its long-awaited Redmi Narzo 50. Realme recently launched its Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India and the new Narzo 50 is the latest addition to the series. The smartphone has been launched with a MediaTek chipset, a powerful battery, 120Hz refresh rate and more. Mentioned below are the price and specification details of the newly launched Redmi Narzo 50 smartphone.

Redmi Narzo 50 Specifications

The all-new Redmi Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400pixels) IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage on the device includes 128GB which is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB. Moreover, the RAM on the device can be expanded up to 11GB by utilising free or unused storage as virtual memory.

Talking about the camera module on the device, Redmi Narzo 50 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. The new smartphone from Redmi comes with a dual nano-SIM slot and operates on Android 11 with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 running on top. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperDart fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Redmi Narzo 50 Price Details

Redmi Narzo 50 has been launched in two storage variants – the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes at a price tag of Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB model has been priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone will be available in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon as well as the company’s website as well as offline stores. The sale of the device will begin on March 3 at 12 noon.