ZTE to Announce AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E XGS-PON ONT at MWC 2022

In a matter of a few days, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 will kick off, and ZTE, a Chinese electronics and telecom giant, is all set to announce a Wi-Fi product at the event. A release said that ZTE would announce AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) Optical Network Terminal (ONT) at MWC 2022. The event will start on February 28, 2022, and is being hosted in Barcelona.

The XGS-PON ONT can deliver up to 10 Gbps speed in both wired and Wi-Fi access rates and supports the EasyMesh standard for allowing multiple devices to connect with the network rapidly.

ZTE Says Users Won’t Face Any Speed Reduction With Its New ONT Product at Their Homes

In a statement, ZTE said that users with ONT in their homes wouldn’t face any speed reductions anymore, and video stalling would also no longer be there. The ONT is said to easily handle 4K/8K and Virtual Reality (VR) video, which needs very low-latency, high bandwidth with high stability. This ONT is bound to change the way people consume the internet at their homes or offices.

The new XGS-PON ONT has high-bandwidth and smart mesh networking. The ONT is capable of delivering 10 Gbps speed in both downstream and upstream. A 10-GE port is placed at the use side, and with Wi-Fi 6 (allowing tri-band and MIMO to work together), a maximum physical rate of 11 Gbps is possible.

Wi-Fi 6E supports three bands of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. Here, one band at all times is capable of working with Access Points (APs) for conducting mesh backhaul, while the other two bands are used to enhance Wi-Fi signal coverage.

These features make this new Wi-Fi product from ZTE a really good option for live-streaming, gaming, and e-learning. The price of the product should be announced during the MWC 2022.