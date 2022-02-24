Realme 9 5G Colour and Storage Options Revealed Before the Launch

Realme is expected to launch its Realme 9 5G smartphone in the coming days in India as a part of the Realme 9 series of devices. The company had recently launched its Realme 9 Pro series which consisted of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+. Multiple rumours have been surfacing in the past few weeks regarding the upcoming Realme 9 5G and in a new development, a recent report has revealed the colour and storage options on the device.

According to a report from Pricebaba, the Realme 9 5G handset is going to be launched in India with two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The report also informs that the smartphone will be launched in Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black, and Meteor Black colour options.

The Realme 9 5G will come as a successor to Realme 8 5G which was launched in India with three storage options as a mid-range smartphone. While the device is expected to arrive pretty soon in the Indian as well as global markets, nothing as of now has been confirmed by the brand. Moreover, a few leaks have also provided intel on specification details of the handset.

Specification for Realme 9 5G

The smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor under the hood, which is built based on a 6nm process and will also feature an integrated Mali G57 GPU. Realme has already used this processor in its multiple mid-range devices.

For the camera part, Realme 9 5G will come with a triple rear setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera. The high-resolution primary sensor will be accompanied by two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is expected to come with the usual Android 12 out-of-the-box but could feature Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.