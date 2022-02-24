Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps Plan Is Pretty Good

When it comes to internet service providers in India, the market is hugely dominated by some of the major players such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL and more. Amidst this highly competitive scenario, there are also service providers who provide connectivity solutions to select cities of the country. One such ISP in India is Alliance Broadband. While the services of the company may be limited to a few cities, Alliance Broadband offers truly unlimited data packages at reasonable price tags and has a strong focus on consumer service. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 150 Mbps plan offered by Alliance Broadband along with the plan details in comparison to that offered by some of the major telcos.

The 150 Mbps Plan from Alliance

Alliance provides a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’. Users can get the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a price tag of Rs 1,000 per month. The ISP offers truly unlimited broadband plans and no data limit is levied upon. However, with the 150 Mbps plan users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. Moreover, the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

What Major Telcos Offer

In comparison to the other major service providers, the plan from Alliance is actually pretty good as it also offers high-speed seamless connectivity. Alliance is also currently available in limited cities and hence provides top-notch customer service. The leading service provider Jio offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. The plan from Jio comes with a subscription to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more.

This clearly shows that the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance is not far behind and while the major telcos may offer better OTT subscriptions, the former offers truly unlimited data and amazing customer service.