OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite New Renders Reveals Design Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus just last week launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone. For those unaware, the company is also working on a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite model which will be made available as an affordable option to the recently launched model. While there have been a few reports in the past related to the device, a new report provides intel on the design and specifications of the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

The report comes in from Pricebaba which in collaboration with the known tipster Yogesh Brar have shared renders of the smartphone. The leaked image suggests that the device will feature a rectangular camera module at the back housing a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The device apparently has rounded corners and the power button is placed on the right side. The lite version as well lacks the alert slider just as the main model.

Specification Details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India, however, it is yet not confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.