Find X5 and Find X5 Pro Flagship Smartphones Are Here – Snapdragon Chipsets, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just launched its new flagship Find X5 series of smartphones globally. The much-awaited Find X5 lineup series consists of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro devices. The devices have been launched with LTPO technology along and the premium model of the lineup comes with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. Mentioned below are the major specifications and price details of the newly launched Find X5 series of smartphones.

Specifications for Find X5 Series

Talking about the display of the devices, the vanilla model of the series comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. While on the other hand, the pro model of the series has been launched with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED curved display with a QHD+ resolution. The panel of the premium model has an LTPO 2.0 display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

As far as the predecessor of the device is considered, Find X5 comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The pro model, on the other hand, gets powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the camera front, Find X5 comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring two 50MP sensors along with a 13MP secondary lens. The device features a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. The Find X5 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor along with a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide camera with a 110-degree field of view and a 13MP telephoto shooter. The pro model as well features a 32MP sensor at the front.

The vanilla model of the device features a 4800mAh battery backup with an 80W SuperVOOC fast charge support. The Find X5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Both phones run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

Price of Find X5 Series

Oppo has launched the Find X5 series globally and might as well launch it in India in the latter half of 2022. Oppo Find X5 Pro, the premium model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at EUR 1,299 which is roughly Rs 1,10,000. The vanilla Find X5, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 999 which is about Rs 84,500 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage option. Both devices come in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colour options.