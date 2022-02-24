Intel Has Been Planning to Rival Apple M1 Series Chips, What to Know

A roadmap for the America-based world’s largest producer of PC microprocessors – Intel has been leaked revealing interesting information of the company’s forthcoming chipset lineup. According to the revelations, the company is working on a chip technology that will rival Apple’s ARM-based M1 processors. Moreover, to compete with the chipmaker giant Apple, the company is looking to partner up with another industry giant. Let’s find out more.

Intel Plans to Introduce Arrow Lake Chipsets

According to a report from Adored TV via the known publication 9toMac, there is a leaked roadmap for Intel’s upcoming chipsets which suggests that the company is apparently working on a 15th Gen CPUs that will reportedly be called “Arrow Lake”. The roadmap also displays the plan which Intel intends to work on to take over the Cupertino based tech giant. Intel aims at driving its focus towards its upcoming mobile processor lineup instead of its more powerful desktop chips. This will not only help in putting emphasis on energy efficiency but will also enhance performance.

As mentioned above, to achieve this feat, Intel is looking to partner up with the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC offers a unique 3nm process node technology that Intel will look forward to combining with its own set of resources. It is to be noted, that TSMC is the same manufacturing company that provides chips for Apple and its custom Silicon.

In addition to this, the speculated Arrow Lake processor from Intel will arrive with multiple cores providing improved performance and ensuring efficiency. To put this simply, just as the way mobile chips work, the upcoming notebooks might be able to perform lighter tasks with a lower power draw. Intel being the giant as it is still sees Apple as a competitor and seemingly is behind a little when it comes to chip performance and efficiency.

While the roadmap suggests a 2023 launch for the new chip from Intel, Apple already has three variants for its M1 processors in the market. Moreover, the company is already working on its next generation of chipsets. Not much is known, however, when it comes to the upcoming Apple Silicon’s M2 chipset. Speculations suggest that the M2 chipset will be a tad bit faster than its predecessor. The chipset might actually arrive with the same eight-core architecture but it is likely that it will receive a graphics core increment from seven or either to nine or 10.