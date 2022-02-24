WhatsApp May Release Message Reaction Feature for Desktop App

The users may soon get WhatsApp message reactions on the app’s desktop variant. WhatsApp message reactions are familiar to the users as they are already available on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It will allow users to assign an emoji as a ‘reaction’ to a message.

The application’s features tracker website WABetaInfo first released the details of beta-WhatsApp message reactions for WhatsApp desktop. According to the platform, the Meta-owned application is working on the feature, which is not available for beta testers as it is still under development. A similar update came out in August 2021, citing that WhatsApp has been reportedly developing the feature for Android and iOS for months, and glimpses of the feature were also surfaced online.

The screenshot released by WABetaInfo shows the message reaction button next to a message in a chat, using an emoji icon on WhatsApp Desktop beta. The button may be revealed only when moving the cursor over a message. On clicking, it will display a row of six emoji, which can be selected to react to the message. The screenshot shows a thumbs up, red heart, face with tears of joy, shocked face, crying face, and folded hands emoji as reaction icons.

WhatsApp May Provide Option to Edit Status Update Audience

In another development, WhatsApp seems to be working on a provision to edit the recipients of status updates. The feature would enable the users to specify the audience for each status update.

Earlier, WhatsApp was seen working on an update to the caption bar to allow users to choose alternative recipients for a picture or video while in a WhatsApp chat or publish it as a status update. According to the feature tracker, the messaging service is presently working on upgrading the ability to share an image as a status with a new privacy shortcut. Users who click a picture and then press the status button in a WhatsApp conversation can see and pick the audience for that status before posting it. The recipients are categorized as ‘My contacts’, ‘My contacts except’, and ‘Only share with’.

The users have to wait for the beta release of both features to know more. WhatsApp hasn’t officially hinted at their arrivals.