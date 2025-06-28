BSNL Announces 400GB Data for Rs 400 Only

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has announced a new offer for customers. TelecomTalk recently reported that BSNL is bringing a new flash sale for the customers. This flash sale will be there for customers between June 28 - July 1, 2025. Under this offer, people will get 400GB of data for Rs 400 only. The data is for customers who want to recharge with the data vouchers. This plan will likely not offer service validity. Users will get 1GB of data for Rs 1 only with this plan. This is high-speed 4G data we are talking about. The data will be valid for a period of 40 days.









This offer has arrived for customers as BSNL is approaching activating 90,000 4G towers in the country. BSNL's website and self-care app can be used to recharge with the plan. The company has rolled out homegrown 4G for the customers. Apart from this, BSNL has not announced any other offer under the flash sale.

We can expect the company to continue bringing such offers for customers in the short-term to gain their attention and also push them to recharge with excellent offers. With the rollout of 4G, the networks are slowly improving both in the coverage and capacity domain. This will give the telco a much needed boost in competing against the private telcos including Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel and Reliance Jio.

BSNL's 4G is now live across India. The telco doesn't plan to stop with just 1 lakh sites. The plan is to deploy 4G/5G in additional 1 lakh sites for which the permission has to come from the cabinet. Things are moving for BSNL, but the telco continues to lose customers and that has to change for things to make a difference.