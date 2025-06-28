BSNL Announces Flash Sale, Details to be Announced

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL is trying out new things to attract customers. This flash sale will likely include both the options that BSNL has announced, as per our guess.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has announced that it is going to soon bring a flash sale for customers.
  • Now, the telco hasn't said what this will include, but has given hints to customers.
  • The state-run telecom company is working on an aggressive strategy to achieve a path of profitability.

Follow Us

bsnl announces flash sale details to be

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has announced that it is going to soon bring a flash sale for customers. Now, the telco hasn't said what this will include, but has given hints to customers. BSNL, in a social media post announcing the flash sale, said, that customers will get two options to choose from here - a) superfast broadband deals and b) massive discounts. But what will this contain is something that users don't know yet.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Edge Spotted

BSNL is trying out new things to attract customers. This flash sale will likely include both the options that BSNL has announced, as per our guess. The company is rolling out 4G and now 5G too as quickly as possible. The competition is heating up in the Indian market and BSNL is now trying to modernise its service. One of the biggest changes that BSNL recently made was in its logo. Therer's a new logo now, and then BSNL also announced several new services.

Read More - Nothing Phone 3 One Key Camera Detail Confirmed

The telco did manage to add new susbcribers in the short-term in FY25, however, that trend didn't stay for long as the private telcos once again took over the market. The issue with BSNL has been that it doesn't have the bandwidth to compete with the private telcos because of lack of funds and then most likely a vision. However, since the company has roped in BCG (Boston Consulting Group), it has managed to improvise and announce several new things which look like positives for the telco in terms of business.

The state-run telecom company is working on an aggressive strategy to achieve a path of profitability. BSNL had already posted net profit for several consecutive quarters, and now the company is looking to repeat it.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shubh :

MTNL lost 4.7 lakh users out of its 8 lakh users base meaning majority of of MTNUL users ported out…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in May 2025, While Vodafone…

Shubh :

Wow, I was expecting vi to bleed a million or two subscribers but they were able to minimise the churn…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in May 2025, While Vodafone…

Cryogenic :

I think I might've mistaken, it may not be dual B3, but rather just MIMO which got misreported by netmonster…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Cryogenic :

I have Motorola and Xiaomi phones, both had similar data.

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Cryogenic :

No phone sold in india supports carrier aggregation at all, it would require years of phone sold with such support…

Vodafone Idea has to Manage its Own Business: Govt

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments