Vodafone Idea Extends Its Lead Over Jio in M2M Market Amid Rising Enterprise Demand

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has strengthened its position in India’s Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market by expanding its subscriber base to 16.81 million in May 2025, capturing a 22.74% market share ahead of Reliance Jio (18.31%)

Highlights

  • India’s total M2M connections grew from 69.87 million in April to 73.91 million in May 2025.
  • Vi’s enterprise strategy is gaining traction, especially in sectors like utilities, logistics, and connected infrastructure.
  • Vi is quietly positioning itself for enterprise-led growth at a time when consumer mobility is showing signs of saturation.

vodafone idea lead jio m2m market enterpriseVodafone Idea is quietly expanding its footprint in one of telecom’s most strategic growth segments machine to machine (M2M) connectivity. According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telco now holds a 22.74% share of India’s M2M market, ahead of Reliance Jio’s 18.31%.

The development reinforces Vodafone Idea's positioning in enterprise focused services, even as it remains third in the broader mobile subscriber market. The company’s M2M connections rose to 16.81 million in May, up from 16.52 million in April. In contrast, Jio’s base stood at 13.53 million, growing from 12.74 million in the previous month.

M2M TRAI Data as of MAY 2025
M2M TRAI Data as of MAY 2025

While Bharti Airtel continues to dominate with a 54.31% share, Vi’s consistent performance in this space underlines its focus on high value, low churn customers  particularly in sectors like utilities, automotive, logistics, and smart infrastructure.

India’s total M2M base grew from 69.87 million in April to 73.91 million in May, driven by increasing demand for smart connectivity solutions. For operators, the segment represents more than just subscriber growth it’s a future revenue driver in a market where traditional consumer mobility is reaching maturity.

M2M APRIL 2025TRAI Data
M2M APRIL 2025TRAI Data

With capex-heavy 5G investments and monetisation challenges continuing across the board, M2M growth offers a more stable revenue stream. For Vodafone Idea, which is in the midst of operational restructuring and ongoing capital infusion efforts, the M2M segment may be a critical piece of the long-term turnaround puzzle.

Vodafone Idea’s steady performance in the M2M segment is more than just a statistical gain it reflects a deliberate strategic shift towards enterprise led services at a time when the broader telecom market is under pressure. As India’s digital economy scales and industries demand always on, device level connectivity, Vi’s early gains in this space could prove to be a long term advantage. For a company navigating financial recovery and structural challenges, the M2M business may offer both resilience and relevance in the years ahead.

