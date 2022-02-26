Broadband Internet Proliferation Is Inevitable for India

The internet has become a common part of almost everyone’s life today. The news updates are faster with the internet; people can connect with their loved ones or colleagues in other countries with the internet; businesses can sell at scale with the internet without having the need to be physically present everywhere, and much more.

But there’s a severe issue of good 4G networks in India. While the telecom operators are doing their best, India is just not at the place where people can rely completely on their 4G networks for high-speed data all the time. This is because most of the time in highly-populated areas of the country, the networks are congested.

Thus, the proliferation of broadband internet has been happening. Since the time the pandemic started and people started working from their homes, broadband companies have made a lot of money. The fiber infrastructure of India is rapidly expanding and companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are leading it. A lot of regional broadband players have also cropped up who are looking to scale nationally with their services.

5G Still a Distant Dream for India

It is for sure that 5G networks will be part of India very soon. But it will be available for select cities and a very small number of consumers would be directly purchasing 5G services from the telcos.

This is because while travelling, a decent 4G network can do the job. But inside the home, the cost-effective solution is fiber broadband. Multiple people can connect multiple devices with a high-speed broadband Wi-Fi network and can get seamless internet.

Today, there are many internet service providers (ISPs) which provide broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. It is no joke that an average consumer can sit inside his/her and get access to 1 Gbps of speed for both uploading and downloading.

As the ISPs expand fiber infrastructure, they will be reaching more and more homes of India with the capability of providing broadband services. Since Indian people can’t rely on the 4G network services of the telcos, they will definitely want a fiber broadband connection in their homes when they know that they can get a new connection for a very affordable price. Today, there are fiber broadband plans that come for less than Rs 500 and provide 1TB or 3.3TB of data to the users.