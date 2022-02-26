Bharti Airtel Keeping Users Safe for Only Rs 99 Per Month

Bharti Airtel has an extensive portfolio of products which also includes Airtel Xsafe. It is a rather new solution/offering from the company which is aimed at making the lives of the users more secure and peaceful. Airtel Xsafe is a service from the company under which Airtel offers users security cameras for a fixed amount of Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year. Users can take as many cameras as they want for their homes or offices, but of course, the cost will increase for that. Let’s check out the smart features that Airtel Xsafe cameras come equipped with.

Airtel Xsafe Smart Features

There are a ton of features that Airtel Xsafe brings to the table. This includes things such as person detection, full HD video, two-way talk, cloud storage, record live, lifetime call and field support, download and share videos, perimeter zoning, motion sensitivity control, simultaneous viewing, motion detection, and an in-built device alarm.

There are three cameras offered under Airtel Xsafe.

Airtel Xsafe Cameras

Bharti Airtel offers three cameras under Airtel Xsafe. These three cameras are Sticky cam, 360 degree cam, and an active defence cam.

The sticky cam comes for Rs 2499 and is the most affordable amongst all the cameras mentioned above. The 360 degree cam and an active defence cam come for Rs 2999 and Rs 4499, each.

Bharti Airtel also has a fiber broadband service arm called Airtel Xstream Fiber. Through this service, users can ensure that they have a continuous and reliable internet connection for their cameras to keep working efficiently.

The service might not be available in your area today, but Airtel is working to bring it to every city in the country. The telco had started testing the viability of Airtel Xsafe in the Delhi region. Note that you can’t buy Airtel Xsafe without purchasing at least one of the cameras with it.