Apple Might launch the Most Affordable iPhone Ever, Check Expected Price

Apple is known for making premium products. Even the affordable products from the company aren’t that affordable for a majority of the population. For example, the affordable iPhone SE 2020 is still selling for Rs 39,900 with 64GB of internal storage. However, this time, Apple might launch the most affordable iPhone that has ever graced the market.

The Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch a new iPhone SE in March this year. A report from market analyst John Donovan suggests that the new iPhone SE 2022 might start at $300 only. This equates to somewhat Rs 22,000 in India. This would make it the most affordable iPhone in the market.

iPhone SE 2022 With 5G Would Make a Superb Deal

For many users, the iPhone SE 2022 would make for a killer deal if it is this affordable, as it will come with support for 5G. Many reports suggest that the iPhone SE 2022 would feature the A15 Bionic SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series. Whether it will be an underclocked chip or not is something that remains to be seen.

Last time around, with the iPhone SE 2020, many reports surfaced suggesting that the device had an underclocked A13 Bionic SoC. Apple can surely do that with the iPhone SE 2022 as well.

In the design department, every leak and report suggests that this time as well the new iPhone SE would retain the design of the iPhone 8 series device. It is worth noting that this might be the last iPhone in the world that will feature a physical home button at the chin. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4th generation with the design of the iPhone X series.

Regardless, if the iPhone is priced under Rs 25,000, it would make it the top choice for many users looking for an affordable 5G device with a good camera, regular updates, and strong performance.