Vodafone Idea Chief Digital Officer, Reema Jain Steps Down

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Chief Digital Officer, Reema Jain has stepped down from the position at the company. Jain played a significant role in setting up the digital function in the company and has led it to a certain level of functional maturity, said Vodafone Idea, in an internal company email.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) said that it is a good time to re-align and streamline Consumer Digital resources so that a greater operational scale can be achieved and the company can deliver with speed.

The third-largest telco is looking to bring all the digital resources from different functions under a more holistic and integrated Consumer Digital product curation and delivery organisation.

The telco said that the re-aligned digital organisation will have three verticals including Consumer Digital Products & Partnerships, Consumer Digital Marketing, and Digital Delivery. All of these functions will report to Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Reema Jain Delivered Notable Progress on Various Digital Parameters: Vodafone Idea

The telco said that Jain was able to deliver notable progress on various digital parameters and objectives. The company expressed its thanks to Jain for laying the functional foundations which have enabled the company to elevate the digital organisation to its next level of growth and success.

It is worth noting that VIL had created the Digital Function only a year back in order to enhance the partnership and synergy between functional digital agendas and drive greater efficacy of solutions for customers.

Since then, the company has made significant progress in making the Digital Interfaces user friendly and the number of active users has been rising steadily every month that goes by. VIL said that more than 50% of recharges today are done by its customers through digital platforms.

The company has a comprehensive digital strategy in place and has many products in the pipeline which will be launched over the coming months.