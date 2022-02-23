Realme Pad Mini Renders and Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Unisoc T616 Chipset

Realme Pad Mini is expected to arrive soon and few reports have emerged in the past providing some detail on the device. The company hasn’t shared the exact launch date of the device as of now, however, a new report has surfaced with some renders of the device providing intel on the design and key specifications of the Realme Pad Mini.

The report comes in from known tipster OnLeaks collaborating with Smartprix in which he has leaked the press renders and specifications of the upcoming Realme Pad Mini. The device is visible in a silver colour option in the renders with a Realme branding at the back. The device features a single camera sensor at the back on the upper left top corner. The volume controls and the power button are placed on the left side of the tablet.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Specs

According to the reports, the Realme Pad Mini might arrive with an 8.7-inch display. The Realme Pad Mini is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As far as camera specifications are considered, the device features an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front. The tablet is expected to be backed by a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

This report falls in line with the earlier spotting of the device. According to the Geekbench listing of the Realme Pad Mini tablet, the device will come featuring a Unisoc processor that includes six CPU cores running at 1.82 GHz and the other two CPU cores operating at 1.95 GHz. The processor is also expected to be paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The Unisoc chipset being used in the device could potentially be the Unisoc T616 chipset as it was also spotted at Geekbench recently with the identical CPU and GPU.

Moreover, the EEC listing suggested that the rumoured Realme Pad Mini could come with an 8MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture and 27.9mm focal length. The device is also said to feature a 5MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens that has a 27.7mm focal length.