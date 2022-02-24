Most Premium Broadband Plans From Airtel, Tata Play, Jio and More

The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer a variety of broadband plans for their users according to their suitability with different price tags and speeds. However, each operator has a high-end broadband plan that offers super high-speed connectivity along with other benefits. These plans are great for connecting multiple devices seamlessly and simultaneously and offer a ton of other benefits as well. Mentioned below are the most premium broadband plans provided by some of the major operators such as Airtel, Tata Play, Jio and more along with the pack details.

Airtel Xstream 1 Gbps Plan

Airtel offers a 1 Gbps unlimited data plan which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan which comes with a subscription to some of the major OTT platforms in India such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar along with access to Wynk Music. The plan offers 1 Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed their moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The high-end unlimited 1 Gbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 3,600. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 1 Gbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 10,800, for a validity period of six months the plan costs Rs 19,800 on which users actually save Rs 1,800 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 36,000 saving Rs 7,200 for the users.

Tata Play Fiber uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plan

Talking about the high-end plans, the leading telco Jio provides two 1 Gbps plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year.

Excitel’s Most Premium Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company and also comes just under Rs 900. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags for different durations as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for a monthly cost of Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.