Excitel vs Jio: Whose 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Should You Take

With a steep demand for connectivity, the number of broadband plans from providers has increased. There are several options for subscribers to choose from, differing in speed, benefits, and costs. Here we consider the broadband plans of two telecom providers – Jio and Excitel. Both providers offer an impressive set of fibre broadband plans providing Wi-Fi to subscribers at various speeds. Here we check out 100 Mbps plans from Excitel and Jio and check out which telecom service provider offers the best benefits to subscribers.

Excitel broadband plans come with validities of one month, three months, four months, six months, nine months and one year, ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 399 (per month charges). Excitel broadband plan at Rs 699 offers broadband at 100 Mbps speed for a validity period of 30 days. There are no installation charges, but the users have to make a security deposit of Rs 2000 for the ONU device taken additionally. Excitel’s 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 565/month for quarterly, Rs 508/month for four months, Rs 490/month for semi-annual (six months), Rs 424/month for nine months and Rs 399/month for 12 months (annual). Among the range, the nine-month 100 Mbps plan is available only for new subscribers.

Similar to Excitel, JioFiber monthly broadband plan offering 100 Mbps upload and download speed costs Rs 699. The plan comes with free voice calls. JioFiber quarterly plan offering Wi-Fi at 100 Mbps speed comes at Rs 2097. JioFiber semi-annual plan offering 100 Mbps speed comes at Rs 4194, with unlimited voice and an additional 15 days validity (besides 180 days). The annual Jio 100Mbps plan costs Rs 8388, offering an additional one-month validity and free voice. Jio offers streaming benefits only for plans from 150Mbps and above. Hence, there are none for 100Mbps JioFiber plans.

Excitel vs Jio 100 Mbps Plan

Considering the monthly plan, Jio and Excitel offer the 100 Mbps plan for Rs 699. One notable factor of Excitel broadband plans is that the monthly expenditure reduces if the user subscribes to higher validity prepaid plans. For one-year validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed at Rs 399 a month, which comes to Rs 4788 for a year. For Jio, the annual plan costs Rs 8388. One drawback for Excitel is its availability. You may need to check if the provider offers service in your region. Jio, on the other hand, is a pan-India provider.