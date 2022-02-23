Poco M4 Pro 4G All Set to Launch on February 28, Specifications Tipped

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco has confirmed the arrival of the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone in India. The company on Wednesday has announced that the device will be launched in India on February 28. This announcement has been made by the company just a week after it released the Poco M4 Pro 5G as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications have also been tipped and the device could come with a MediaTek processor.

Poco India on Wednesday, took over its Twitter account to share the launch date of the Poco M4 Pro 4G in India. The smartphone will be launched on February 28 at 7 pm IST. Some specifications regarding the details of the handset are available, however, the company hasn’t revealed any details related to the pricing of the devices.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Expected Specs

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed some of the key specifications for the global variant of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G. He suggests that the device could operate on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In addition to this, speculations suggest that the device might feature MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood paired up with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The tipster has also suggested that the device might come with two storage options which will be 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage.

As far as the camera specs of the device are considered, Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to sport a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.