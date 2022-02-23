Redmi K50 Price in India Tipped Along With Major Specs and Design Details

Redmi K50 series has been the point of discussion for quite some time now as new rumours related to the device keep emerging. The Redmi K50 series will feature the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones. The K50 Gaming Edition has already been launched in China. Now in a new development, price details of the Redmi K50 smartphone for India has been tipped along with the major specs and design intel based on a new render. Let’s find out more.

Pricing and Design Detail for Redmi K50 in India

The report comes in from the known publication Bestopedia in collaboration with the tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer which suggests that the vanilla Redmi K50 is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The handset from Redmi is anticipated to be launched in March or April. Moreover, the tipster speculates that the device could be available in three distinct colour options.

In addition to this, a few Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renders of the Redmi K50 has also been shared by the tipster. The renders suggest that the device will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back embedded in a rectangular camera module. The front of the device features a centrally-placed hole-punch cut out to house the selfie camera. The power button of the device as well as volume controls is placed on the right spine of the handset. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille are also visible at the bottom of the handset.

Expected Specifications for Redmi K50

The report doesn’t provide a lot of intel on the specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50 in India. However, it states that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to have 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and the display screen of the device might be 6.6-inch.

Talking about the camera, according to the report, the triple camera setup at the back will be headlined by a 64MP primary sensor along with 8MP and 5MP secondary lenses. No details have been mentioned regarding the front camera of the device. Redmi K50 is expected to operate on Android 12-based MIUI skin on top. Moreover, the handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.