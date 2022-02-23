Vodafone Idea Individual Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple affordable options to its users looking for a postpaid mobile connection. If you are an individual who is looking for a postpaid mobile connection under Rs 500, you get two options from Vodafone Idea. The first entry-level plan comes for Rs 399, and the other one comes for Rs 499.

Let’s check out the benefits of both these plans individually.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 399 postpaid plan with 40GB of monthly data and a data rollover limit of 200GB. This plan doesn’t bring much when it comes to the over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions and SMS benefits. Users get a single OTT subscription of Vi Movies & TV along with 100 SMS/month and unlimited voice calling. It is a very basic plan and is suitable for people who don’t have very heavy data and SMS needs from their mobile connections.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 499 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 75GB of data per month and has the same rollover limit of 200GB. But with this plan, there are multiple OTT benefits included. Users get a free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year, which is worth Rs 1499, along with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Vi Movies & TV subscription. But even this plan offers only 100 SMS per month along with unlimited voice calling.

It is strange to think that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering only 100 SMS/month with its postpaid plans when there are cheaper 28 days plans which come with 100 SMS/day. Surely, the telco should pack more SMS benefits with its plans.

If you are not already a postpaid customer of Vodafone Idea, you can get a new postpaid SIM from the telco’s website or through any of its retail stores across India. There are also family postpaid plans offered by the company.