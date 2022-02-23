Kodak Announces Exciting Offers on its CA PRO & 7XPRO Smart TV Series

One of the leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart has announced its Big Electronics Day Sale starting from February 23. Good news comes in for the users looking to purchase Smart TVs Kodak HD LED TV is set to announce great deals on its official Android Kodak CA PRO & 7XPRO series. The brand will be offering TVs starting from as low as Rs 7,999. Kodak is going to significantly drop the prices of its 55-inch, and 43-inch models from the CA PRO & 7XPRO series during the sale and the 32-inch 7XPRO TV will be something to look out for.

Details in CA PRO & 7XPRO Smart TV Series

Flipkart has already announced the Big Electronics Day Sale which will begin from February 23 as mentioned above and will last for five days which is up to February 28. The Kodak 7XPRO TV series will be a part of the sale and to recall the Smart TV comes with an impressive range of features, like Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU, allowing TVs to operate at a lightning-fast speed. The TV offers enriched screen brightness of up to 500 nits resulting in vivid picture quality and proper contrast enhancing the user viewing experience.

Moreover, the 7XPRO series of Smart TVs come with a ton of preinstalled applications including YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5 and more. The TVs offer a massive 30W sound providing an almost theatre-like experience at home and improving the overall streaming experience of the users.

On the other hand, the latest Kodak CA PRO features an Android 10 interface and comes with amazing features such as a 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MS 12, MEMC and DTS TruSurround. The connectivity options on the TV include USB 2.0, HDMI 3 ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 along with an easy-to-use remote. The Smart TVs under the CA PRO series also provides easy access to Google Assistant for seamless navigation.

Kodak Smart TVs are known for offering an amazing viewing experience and its official Android televisions are coupled with Chromecast. Users can also get access to a variety of applications via Google Play Store. Moreover, Kodak Smart TVs offer multiple device integration options unlike other Smart TVs in the market which offer very limited to none integration options.