iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Arrive in India, Check Price and Specifications

iQOO 9 Series

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has just launched its much-awaited iQOO 9 series of smartphones in India. The series consists of iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and the iQOO 9 SE models. All three devices feature chipsets from Qualcomm and the iQOO 9 Pro is the premium model of the series that comes with the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 SE model is the cheapest offering in the lineup. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the newly launched iQOO series.

Specifications for iQOO 9

The vanilla model of the series has been launched with a display featuring a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone features an octa-core Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The available onboard storage on the device is 256GB.

For the camera front, iQOO 9 comes with a triple rear camera headlined by a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor along with a 13MP wide-angle/ macro shooter and 13MP portrait shooter. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter. iQOO 9 operates on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. The device is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging and features an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Specifications for iQOO 9 Pro

The premium model of the series, iQOO 9 Pro has been launched with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass protection. The display features LTPO 2.0 technology and has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate along with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The pro model also features 256GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, iQOO 9 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup as well featuring a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor along with another 50MP 150-degree fisheye wide-angle lens and a 16MP portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom support. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter as well.
The device runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top as well and is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support. iQOO 9 Pro also comes with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 9 SE Specs

The cheapest model of the lineup, iQOO 9 SE has been introduced with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has 256GB of onboard storage as well.

Talking about the cameras, iQOO 9 SE features a triple rear camera setup as well headlined by a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor along with a 13MP wide-angle/ macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the device features the same 16MP selfie snapper as above. iQOO 9 SE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge fast charging support and operates on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Price Details of iQOO 9 Series

The base iQOO 9 smartphone comes in two storage options – 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 42,990 and the 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 46,990. iQOO 9 will be available in Alpha and Legend colour versions of the brand. iQOO 9 Pro on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 69,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. iQOO 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend shades. Lastly iQOO 9 SE arrives with 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 33,990 and the 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 37,990. iQOO 9 SE will be available in Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra colours.

