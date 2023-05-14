Reliance Jio's fiber broadband arm called JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps speed prepaid plan. With this plan, users can get access to several OTT (over-the-top) platforms along with a free STB (Set-Top Box). You can get this broadband connection for different validities. Mostly, users tend to prepay for a month to ensure that whenever they want to change their connection, they can do so. However, JioFiber has given users the option to go for the annual 150 Mbps plan as well. There are no changes in the benefits, but the price is what you must check out. In this article, we are listing the benefits and price of the JioFiber annual broadband plan which comes with 150 Mbps speed.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Annual Plan Price

JioFiber offers its 150 Mbps annual plan for a price of Rs 11,988 + GST. If you calculate, this is Rs 999 every month for 12 months. So basically, there's no change in per month pricing. But JioFiber offers 30 days of additional service at no extra cost. This means, effectively, you are getting JioFiber Annual 150 Mbps Plan Price and Details for Rs 11,988 + GST.

Let's check out the benefits of the plan now.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Annual Plan Benefits

As mentioned above, there are no changes in the benefits of the plan. Users get 150 Mbps upload and download speeds. Along with that, there's a free unlimited voice calling fixed-line connection. But the user will have to pay for the instruments of the landline connection himself. The plan ships with 3.3TB of monthly data every month.

There's a free STB included which can be claimed via the MyJio app. The OTT benefits of the plan are - Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Voot Kids, ZEE5, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Universal+, JioCinema, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.