Enjoy These Indian Films Streaming Now on OTT This Weekend

Prepare for a thrilling weekend filled with the enchantment of movies, as OTT platforms released an enthralling slate of new Indian films. Get ready to be swept away into a world of compelling dramas, heart-pounding adventures, and unforgettable tales. We have hand-selected the seven most recent Indian films as the absolute best for you to enjoy this weekend on OTT. So settle in, grab your favourite munchies, and get ready to be dazzled by the dazzling entertainment that lies ahead.

These Indian films are available on streaming services this week in May.

Vichitram

Directed by Achu Vijayan, the horror-thriller Vichitram, which translates to "Unusual," follows the story of Jasmine and her five sons who move back into their family home after her brother's passing. The focus of the narrative is the house, which they discover is haunted, leading to a series of unsettling and inexplicable events. According to the housekeeper Chandi, the mansion is allegedly haunted by Martha, the sister of Jasmine's brother Alex Puthenkoru. This movie offers the perfect blend of humor and fright, making it an ideal entertainer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 10, 2023

Shaakunthalam

Based on Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam, this Telugu mythological romantic drama was written and directed by Gunasekar. Shakunthala, the daughter of the philosopher Vishwamitra and the nymph Menaka, falls in love with Dushyant, the powerful monarch of the Puru Dynasty. They eventually get married, and as they are leaving, Dushyant makes a commitment to return to his realm. However, a sage's curse causes Dushyant to completely forget about Shakunthala until the curse is broken and the two are reunited.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 11, 2023

Bholaa

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineet Kumar, Bholaa is a 2019 Tamil film. The story revolves around Bhola, a former prisoner who is released after ten years and is overjoyed to reunite with his beloved daughter. However, his ambitions are derailed by unwelcome challenges. As he makes his way back to his daughter, he becomes entangled in a narcotics bust. Watch the film to discover how Bhola escapes the dangerous circumstances involving the drug mafia.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 11, 2023

Jawanum Mullappoovum

In Raghu Menon's Malayalam family drama Jawanum Mullapponum, Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav play the lead roles. The film depicts the life of Jayasree, a teacher, and her family, showcasing the challenges they face during the pandemic due to their lack of technical know-how during the lockdown. It also explores how they navigate conflicts and overcome these challenges.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 12, 2023

Soppana Sundari

Written and directed by SG Charles, Soppana Sundari is the latest Tamil film featuring a star-studded cast including Aishwarya Rajesh, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Mime Gopi, Sunil Reddy, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and more. The title refers to a car that a middle-class family wins in a raffle. However, their celebrations are marred by individuals claiming the car as their own, leading to confusion and unexpected events. Despite the challenges, the car represents immense joy and serves as a beacon of hope in their everyday lives.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: May 12, 2023

Thiruvin Kural

Thiruvin Kural is a psychologically inclined action thriller in Tamil. The movie is written and directed by Harish Prabhu, and it features Arulnithi, Bharathiraja, and Aathmika as the three main characters. Thiru, a young child with speech and hearing impairments, lives harmoniously with his loving father and family. However, their lives take a dangerous turn after an unforeseen mishap at a building site. Will Thiru be able to overcome his challenges and save his father and those around him?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: May 12, 2023

Yaathisai

Yaathisai is a historical action-adventure movie in Tamil with a new cast. It is written and directed by Dharani Rasendran. The supporting roles are played by Guru Somasundaram, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra, and Vijay Seyon, while Shakthi Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, Samar, and Vaidhegi Amarnat take on the key roles. The protagonist of the story is Kothi, a teenage member of the Einar clan, who yearns to free his tribe and restore what rightfully belongs to them. He embarks on a voyage to overthrow Ranadheera Pandiyan, the monarch who ruled the modern-day Tamilnadu region.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 12, 2023