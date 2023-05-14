India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Proposal Adopted by SCO Members Unanimously: Report

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members, including China and Pakistan, have unanimously adopted India's proposal for the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. India has developed DPI, comprising a unified payment interface, Aadhaar etc., to ensure the convenient availability of services to the public, according to a PTI Report.

SCO Members Adopt India's DPI Proposal

During the meeting of the SCO Digital Ministers, India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) proposal was unanimously adopted as the right way for deploying digital technology among member states," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, as quoted by the report.

SCO Member States

The SCO consists of eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan), four Observer States (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) aiming for full membership, and six Dialogue Partners (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey).

Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of DPI in promoting technological inclusivity, democratization, and overall growth among member states. Furthermore, there was a shared recognition of the need for interoperability between different systems developed by member states.

Setting Common Standards for Digital Systems

To address this, an organisation will be established to establish common standards for the interoperability of digital systems within the SCO. In line with its responsibilities as the G20 Presidency, the Indian government is reaching out to multiple countries, offering them its technology stack without any fees, according to the report.

This initiative is expected to benefit Indian startups and system integrators. India has already signed agreements with more than a dozen countries for the adoption of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

BHIM UPI QR: Gaining Acceptance Internationally

Notably, the BHIM UPI QR has gained widespread acceptance in countries such as Singapore, UAE, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan. This showcases the growing international recognition and adoption of India's digital payment infrastructure.