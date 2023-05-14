iPhone 14 Under Rs 50000 in India, Here’s How

Apple's latest iPhone 14 is currently being offered at a discounted rate on various e-commerce platforms in India. Originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, the device is now available at Rs 71,999. However, this price can be further reduced by using an HDFC card to get up to Rs 4,000 discount. In addition, exchanging an old phone for the iPhone 14 can bring the price down even further. Flipkart, for instance, is offering a trade-in value of up to Rs 22,500 for old devices, depending on their condition, battery health, and make year.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels and a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and has a brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Processing Unit and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and offers three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The device runs on the latest stable iOS 16 version.

Read More - iPhone 14 Pro Top 5 Features You Should Know

The iPhone 14 supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. It features dual rear cameras with a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The device also supports Dolby Vision for video recording.

To avail of the discounted price on the iPhone 14, customers can visit various e-commerce platforms and purchase the device using an HDFC card. The trade-in offer for old devices can also be availed at the time of purchase. The iPhone 14 is a powerful and versatile device that offers a range of features, including a high-quality display, powerful processor, and impressive camera capabilities. With the current discounts being offered, it is an attractive option for customers looking to upgrade their smartphones.