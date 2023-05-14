JioCinema Premium Unveiled. Here’s What You Need to Know

JioCinema, the on-demand digital video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media, has recently introduced its premium subscription service, targeting competition with leading platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar and more.

JioCinema Premium Subscription

JioCinema Premium is available to users at an annual subscription cost of Rs 999. JioCinema subscription is valid for 12 months, providing a year-long entertainment experience. The JioCinema premium subscription lets you watch your favourite content on any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, in high-quality audio and video, ensuring flexibility and convenience.

With JioCinema Premium, you can also stream content simultaneously on up to four devices. If users log in to more than four devices, the system automatically logs out from a higher number of devices.

JioCinema attracted customers by offering the service for free. However, it has now unveiled a Premium Subscription for exclusive content as it onboarded users for free during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. However, it looks like even Jio's Exclusive Prime Membership users need to opt for the premium subscription to enjoy the content.

Advertisements

Even after subscribing to Premium, JioCinema users get to experience Advertisements. Currently, JioCinema does not have an 'Ads free' subscription model, and all content on JioCinema, including live and downloaded content, will contain advertisements, according to the JioCinema website.

With an annual subscription, JioCinema aims to captivate users by partnering with global studios like HBO and Warner Bros, offering exclusive content like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and more.

How to Subscribe JioCinema?

To avail the JioCinema Premium subscription, users can conveniently subscribe through the JioCinema app or a web browser. The JioCinema app is currently available only in India, hence subscriptions are not offered outside India. Users who are already subscribed to the Voot Select plan may receive additional discounts on their JioCinema Premium subscription.

Currently, only one plan option is available on JioCinema, i.e. Rs 999, which gives 12 months of subscription benefits to JioCinema users.