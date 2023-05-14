Hot on OTT: Top Releases Found on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 This Week

The following are the top films and TV shows available to stream this week across different OTT platforms. During the second week of May, there are several fantastic options for films and web series. From Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut "Dahaad" to the second season of the historical drama "Taj: Reign Of Revenge," this week's releases offer a diverse range of content. With so many releases, it's natural to feel perplexed.

To help you navigate through the choices, we have compiled a list of the top films and TV shows available for streaming this week on various OTT services. Take a look below:

Dahaad

"Dahaad" represents Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut in this crime thriller drama. The story follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi) as she works with her colleagues to solve a horrific murder case, with an unsuspecting culprit on the loose. Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi's eight-episode drama series features crucial performances by Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Taj: Reign of Revenge

"Taj: Reign of Revenge," a period drama that garnered positive reviews, is returning for a second season 15 years after the conclusion of the first. The new season revolves around Salim (played by Aashim Gulati), a former opponent of the Mughal Empire who went into exile but now seeks blood and vengeance in his quest to become the next emperor.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: May 12, 2023

The Mother

An assassin with military training emerges from hiding to protect the daughter she has never met from brutal thugs seeking retribution. The film features Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2023

The Muppets Mayhem

The classic Muppets band, The Electric Mayhem Band, takes on the modern music industry in their pursuit of achieving platinum status. Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals, bass, and lead guitar, and Janice on vocals, saxophone, and trumpet embark on a musical adventure to record their first-ever studio album.

They encounter the challenges of the modern music business with the help of Nora, an ambitious young music entrepreneur. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter serve as executive producers.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: May 10, 2023

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Princess Margrethe yearns for normalcy after a prom incident while striving to maintain her flawless persona and cope with family issues.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 11, 2023

Black Knight

The survival of humanity rests on a group of deliverymen known as the Black Knights, who employ inventive methods to traverse the wastelands in a dystopian future plagued by air pollution. Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, and Kang You-seok star in this K-drama based on the webcomic "Taekbaegisa" by Lee Yoon-Kyun.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2023