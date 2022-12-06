iPhone 14 Pro Top 5 Features You Should Know

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The animation of the iPhone notch is without a doubt the best thing Apple has ever included. With its interactive notch design, everything has changed. Everything else simply vanishes while using the Dynamic Island feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Highlights

  • The iPhone 14 series phones were launched during the Apple launch event of 2022.
  • The way Apple handled Always on display feature and applied it to the iPhone 14 Pro models is simply amazing.
  • The most power-efficient chipset in an iPhone is the Apple A16 Bionic, which is a 4nm chipset.

Follow Us

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 series phones was launched around September. As stunning as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the devices that stole the show. The iPhone 14 Pro versions are equipped with the most recent Apple A16 Bionic, whereas the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus continue to use the Bionic A15 processor from the previous year. The top 5 features of the iPhone 14 Pro that stole the show are covered in this post. So, let's take a look.

Always on Display Feature

Android may have first launched the "Always On" display years ago. But the way Apple handled it and applied it to the iPhone 14 Pro models is simply amazing. You don't need to touch the display or pick up your phone for it to function. On the lock screen, your most recent open applications are automatically displayed. The lock screen wallpaper is likewise dimmed by the Super Retina XDR display technology on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Dynamic Island Feature

The animation of the iPhone notch is, without a doubt, the best thing Apple has ever included. With its interactive notch design, everything has changed. Everything else simply vanishes while using the Dynamic Island feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. This is quite useful for a variety of reasons, such as being able to keep track of every significant activity and enhancing your overall experience.

Videography Features

A 48MP quad-pixel camera is included in the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The two devices can also record 4K films at 30 frames per second (FPS), which is simply astounding. Additionally, you can film a wide range of sequences using these videography capabilities without any jitter or wobble.

Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

The new Emergency SOS via satellite function might not seem like much, but the practical application of this feature, however, is truly admirable and commendable. You can use this function to call for assistance anytime you need it.

Here’s how it works

Your Apple iPhone 14 series phone will allow you to detect a satellite and send an SOS signal to it. Help will be delivered immediately after the connection is made and the cause is confirmed.

Bionic A16

The most power-efficient chipset in an iPhone is the Apple A16 Bionic, which is a 4nm chipset. Not to add that this chipset is now the best processor ever found in a smartphone due to its sheer raw power.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Airtel 1 Year Plan Benefits Detailed
Bharti Airtel 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits detailed. Airtel has recently revised the OTT benefits of its Unlimited Plans. Check the most recent benefits of all the yearly plans.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments