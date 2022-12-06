iPhone 14 Pro Top 5 Features You Should Know

The iPhone 14 series phones was launched around September. As stunning as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the devices that stole the show. The iPhone 14 Pro versions are equipped with the most recent Apple A16 Bionic, whereas the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus continue to use the Bionic A15 processor from the previous year. The top 5 features of the iPhone 14 Pro that stole the show are covered in this post. So, let's take a look.

Always on Display Feature

Android may have first launched the "Always On" display years ago. But the way Apple handled it and applied it to the iPhone 14 Pro models is simply amazing. You don't need to touch the display or pick up your phone for it to function. On the lock screen, your most recent open applications are automatically displayed. The lock screen wallpaper is likewise dimmed by the Super Retina XDR display technology on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Dynamic Island Feature

The animation of the iPhone notch is, without a doubt, the best thing Apple has ever included. With its interactive notch design, everything has changed. Everything else simply vanishes while using the Dynamic Island feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. This is quite useful for a variety of reasons, such as being able to keep track of every significant activity and enhancing your overall experience.

Videography Features

A 48MP quad-pixel camera is included in the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The two devices can also record 4K films at 30 frames per second (FPS), which is simply astounding. Additionally, you can film a wide range of sequences using these videography capabilities without any jitter or wobble.

Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

The new Emergency SOS via satellite function might not seem like much, but the practical application of this feature, however, is truly admirable and commendable. You can use this function to call for assistance anytime you need it.

Here’s how it works

Your Apple iPhone 14 series phone will allow you to detect a satellite and send an SOS signal to it. Help will be delivered immediately after the connection is made and the cause is confirmed.

Bionic A16

The most power-efficient chipset in an iPhone is the Apple A16 Bionic, which is a 4nm chipset. Not to add that this chipset is now the best processor ever found in a smartphone due to its sheer raw power.