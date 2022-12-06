Reliance Jio Brings New Rs 222 Plan for Data Lovers

Reliance Jio users can head to the nearest retail store to get the recharge. Otherwise, users can also leverage the mobile app of Jio, which is MyJio or recharge directly through the official website of Jio.

  • Reliance Jio has brought a new prepaid plan for consumers.
  • The new plan comes for Rs 222 only.
  • It is a 4G data-only voucher, meaning that customers would need a base prepaid plan to utilise it.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has brought a new prepaid plan for consumers. This plan comes for Rs 222 only. It is a 4G data-only voucher, meaning that customers would need a base prepaid plan to utilise it. Reliance Jio has branded this plan as the 'Football World Cup Data Pack'. Note that this doesn't mean Jio will discontinue this plan post the FIFA World Cup. However, Jio has the authority to discontinue any tariff plan it wants to as per business strategy. Let's look at the benefits of the Rs 222 plan from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 222 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 222 prepaid plan will come with 30 days of total validity. This plan will ship with 50GB of high-speed data. This is more than enough for any FIFA World Cup fan, as 50GB data boost in a month is pretty good. Post the consumption of 50GB of data, the internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps.

How Much is One GB Data Costing You With the Rs 222 Plan of Jio?

Let's calculate how much each GB of data costs you if you purchase the Rs 222 plan from Jio. The answer would be Rs 222 divided by 50, which would equal Rs 4.44 for each GB of data. This is pretty affordable. In case you purchase a single GB add-on data voucher from Jio, it would cost you Rs 15, and for 2GB of data, you will have to pay Rs 25. In comparison, this is a decent offer.

However, Jio could have offered something like this to the fans during the time of the ICC T20 World Cup as well. You can get similar vouchers from the competitors of Jio as well.

How to Recharge With the New Jio Rs 222 Prepaid Plan?

Reliance Jio users can head to the nearest retail store to get the recharge. Otherwise, users can also leverage the mobile app of Jio, which is MyJio or recharge directly through the official website of Jio. There are also third-party payment platforms which allow users to recharge with the Jio plans.

