New ITU Chief Calls for One ITU and Public-Private Partnerships

Reported by Aparna R 0

Connectivity is now at the forefront of global sustainability objectives, according to the new head of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin. She said an overarching theme for her first 100 days would be One ITU, with regional officials and headquarters needing to work in tandem.

Highlights

  • Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who was elected in September as the next secretary-general of the ITU, wants to mobilize public-private partnerships to connect the 2.7 billion people who still lack internet access.
  • I'd like to see an ITU that inspires, includes, and innovates, says Doreen Bogdan-Martin.
  • She went on to emphasize the importance of bringing more women and girls into the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and in the work of the ITU.

Follow Us

New ITU Chief Calls for One ITU and Public-Private Partnerships
Credits: Youtube, @itutelecommunication

In a statement outlining her vision, American Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who was chosen in September to take over as the ITU's secretary-general, said she wanted to mobilize public-private partnerships to link the 2.7 billion people who still do not have access to the internet.

"The pandemic demonstrated how much we rely on connectivity and how much digital undercuts every sector of the economy. Covid-19 was a wake-up call. It was a real game changer for connectivity," she said.

Bogdan-Martin previously made history as the first woman ever elected to serve on ITU's top leadership team four years ago, when she won her current position as Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT).

It's about what You can do with that connectivity

There should be unprecedented funds and commitment to achieve the aims. She cited Partner2Connect, a global initiative Bogdan-Martin put together as Director of ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau over the last four years.

"It's not just connecting you to the internet. It's about what you can do with that connectivity." Promoting digital skills to leverage and use connectivity while ensuring that connectivity is trusted and safe, affordable, and empowering, remains an important focus. It's the whole of what the digital ecosystem can bring – that goes much beyond the actual connection, she added.

Vision for First 100 Days in Office:

Bogdan Martin has a vision of the ITU that inspires, includes, and innovate in her first 100 days in office. She wants much listening and intensive dialogue with ITU staff and member states to make ITU "the preeminent thought leader and reference point on digital issues".

The role of the ITU has never been more important, Bogdan-Martin said. We are 157 years old, but what we represent – connecting the unconnected, bringing digital technologies to all the world's people - it's never mattered more.

One ITU:

The ITU's "unique multi-stakeholder membership", with 193 member states, close to 900 sector members and relationships with 150-plus academic institutions and civil society, "makes ITU rich, makes ITU meaningful, and makes us relevant", she added.

She went on to emphasize the importance of bringing more women and girls into the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and ITU's work.

She said an overarching theme for her first 100 days would be "One ITU", with regional officials and headquarters needing to work in tandem while radiocommunication, standardization, and development work consistently integrated. "Let's not talk about One ITU; let's be One ITU," she said.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments