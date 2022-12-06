Reliance Jio Partners with ILBS to Offer 5G for Advanced Healthcare

Reliance Jio's 5G SA network services are available in the following cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara (5G Wi-Fi), Gujarat (33 district headquarters) and Faridabad.

  • Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator that has deployed 5G SA (standalone) network services in multiple cities, has signed a partnership with ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences).
  • The partnership would enable ILBS to get the power of 5G from Jio to use it for advanced healthcare technologies.
  • It is not just about fast bandwidth but the ultra-low latency that 5G promises to enable real-time interaction and data communication.

  1. Robotics-based treatment/surgery
  2. Remote - ICU
  3. ICU - Ambulance
  4. Community Clinics and Many More

Reliance Jio also showcased the 5G connected ambulance use case at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 5G promises to be a breakthrough technology that can enable a lot of advancement for the healthcare sector if leveraged properly. All the telecom operators in India, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), showcased the integration of 5G and healthcare at the IMC 2022.

Reliance Jio 5G is Available in these Cities

Reliance Jio's 5G SA network services are available in the following cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara (5G Wi-Fi), Gujarat (33 district headquarters) and Faridabad. Jio has plans to roll out 5G in multiple cities by the year-end. Jio promises to cover the entire nation with 5G SA networks by December 2023.

