Tech Mahindra Announces Strategic Partnership with MindTickle, See Why

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of IT and consulting services, has announced a strategic partnership with MindTickle, a global leader in sales enablement and training technology. The partnership will enable the customers/clients of the company to get a unified, tech-enabled platform for enhancing the effectiveness of sales. Clients would be able to leverage or tap into the expertise of both companies to address sales enablement challenges such as upskilling, new product launches, competency benchmarking, sales onboarding and more. Enterprises will be able to generate more revenues, increase employee productivity, and improve customer satisfaction and retention across every customer-facing function, including support operations and contact center.

MindTickle already has an established presence in the industry for being a sales readiness platform for product training, onboarding, coaching and ongoing readiness to help enterprises in boosting their sales. Through this partnership, MindTickle will now be able to tap into more companies that Tech Mahindra is serving, and Tech Mahindra will be able to add further value to the journey of its customers.

Birendra Sen, Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “In partnership with Mindtickle, Tech Mahindra will deliver innovative sales readiness managed services to enhance sales effectiveness. We are helping customers solve problems with sales onboarding, product launches, competency gauging, upskilling, and more."

Gopkiran Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, Mindtickle, said, “We're pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra and are confident its formidable portfolio of integrated solutions, analytics, process consulting, and outsourced operations will be of significant value to our global customers across industry verticals."