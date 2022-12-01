Tech Mahindra to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation in Thailand

DEPA was established back in 2017 with the aim of promoting and supporting the development of the digital industry and innovation in Thailand. The partnership will definitely benefit Tech Mahindra in expanding its market exposure, and Thailand will see a boost in innovation and digital economy.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital, consulting and business solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), a Thailand govt agency to boot the digital industry and innovation in Thailand. The MoU will be focused on accelerating the digital transformation of Thailand. Both organisations will come together to co-develop several innovative digital solutions and work on bagging and executing commercial projects and use cases for enterprises in the areas of AI, Analytics, 5G, IoT, and more.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Business Head, Communications-Media-Entertainment for EMEA and APJI Markets, Tech Mahindra, said, “We started our Thailand operations in 2004, and today it has become one of the most strategic and growth markets for us. Our partnership with depa will unlock immense potential for us to build, develop, and market innovative solutions for our customers in Thailand and support them in their digital transformation journey.

DEPA was established back in 2017 with the aim of promoting and supporting the development of the digital industry and innovation in Thailand. The partnership will definitely benefit Tech Mahindra in expanding its market exposure, and Thailand will see a boost in innovation and digital economy. Thailand already has 5G coverage in many parts of the country, and thus the need for enterprise services in the digital domain is very high.

