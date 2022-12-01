Vi Business Brings Vi Secure to Help Enterprises Enhance Security

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) B2B arm called Vi Business has just introduced a new security offering for enterprises called 'Vi Secure'. This is a solution meant to help enterprises or MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) enhance their security. More and more businesses are adopting the cloud and investing in digital infrastructure as well as the digital workforce today. But many businesses are vulnerable to cyber attacks and breaches because of low-level or insufficient security systems in place. To solve that issue for enterprises, Vi has introduced Vi Secure.

What is Vi Secure?

Vi Secure is a comprehensive set of cyber solutions from Vodafone Idea's B2B arm which will help enterprises in addressing their security challenges arising from the cloud, network, and endpoints.

MSMEs are a crucial part of the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as they account for over 30% of the GDP. But these businesses are still largely unprepared to save themselves from cyber attacks, said Vi. According to a release from the company, more than 52% of the Indian MSMEs have not yet implemented cloud-based security services, cloud firewalls, antivirus software, VPNs and more. MSMEs who have adopted security solutions have an average of 1.6X times the digital maturity vis-a-vis non-adopters, suggests the data that Vi Business collected.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vi said “Maintaining a robust cyber-security system is crucial for any business, especially in the digital era. With increasing frequency and scale of threats, organizations are looking for strong security solutions that protect their assets and ensure end-user privacy. Leveraging Vi’s network security expertise, our solutions are designed in collaboration with leading Security providers, offer enterprise customers access to a broad suite of industry-leading capabilities that align with their current and future cyber security needs.”

What will Vi Secure Include?

Vi Business will be offering a total of seven products under the new security portfolio to customers. The telco has partnered with five other companies to build this product portfolio. Take a look at these products below:

a) Email Security (new) - Partner is First Wave Cloud Technology, powered by Cisco

b) Web Security (new) - Partner is First Wave Could Technology, powered by Cisco

c) Device Security (new) - Partner is Trend Micro

d) Cloud Firewall - Partner is First Wave Cloud Technology

e) Managed Security Services - Partner is Fortinet

f) Secure Device Manager - Partner is IBM

g) Managed DDoS - Partner is Arbor Networks